Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey T. Smith


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey T. Smith Obituary
Jeffrey T. Smith

Born: March 1, 1961

Died: June 15, 2019

Jeffrey "Jeff" T. Smith, age 58, of Geneseo, IL and formerly of Lockport, IL, passed away at Genesis Medical Canter-Illinois Campus, Silvis, IL. He was the son of Darwood Smith and Marty (Whitt) Smith. Jeff attended Lockport Township High School. He worked for the Homer Township Highway Department for 26 years. Jeff was a Volunteer fireman and lieutenant for Homer Township Fire Department. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and taking drives.

Jeff is survived by his children; Jeffrey (Jordan) Smith and Jenna (fiance Marcus Hart) Smith, granddaughters; Anastasia, Lily, and Tessa, His parents; Darwood Smith, Harper, TX and Marty Hannah, Geneseo, IL, sister; Debbie (Harry) Kosters, Morris, IL, brothers; James (Michelle) Smith, Michael (Dayna) Smith, Kenneth (Keri) Smith, and Kevin Smith and former spouse Andrea (Pote) Yedinak.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather; Vincent Hannah and his niece; Allyson Kosters.

Private funeral services were held in Geneseo, IL.

For more information call 309-944-1415 or visit www.vandermorefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.