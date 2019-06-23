|
Jeffrey T. Smith
Born: March 1, 1961
Died: June 15, 2019
Jeffrey "Jeff" T. Smith, age 58, of Geneseo, IL and formerly of Lockport, IL, passed away at Genesis Medical Canter-Illinois Campus, Silvis, IL. He was the son of Darwood Smith and Marty (Whitt) Smith. Jeff attended Lockport Township High School. He worked for the Homer Township Highway Department for 26 years. Jeff was a Volunteer fireman and lieutenant for Homer Township Fire Department. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and taking drives.
Jeff is survived by his children; Jeffrey (Jordan) Smith and Jenna (fiance Marcus Hart) Smith, granddaughters; Anastasia, Lily, and Tessa, His parents; Darwood Smith, Harper, TX and Marty Hannah, Geneseo, IL, sister; Debbie (Harry) Kosters, Morris, IL, brothers; James (Michelle) Smith, Michael (Dayna) Smith, Kenneth (Keri) Smith, and Kevin Smith and former spouse Andrea (Pote) Yedinak.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather; Vincent Hannah and his niece; Allyson Kosters.
Private funeral services were held in Geneseo, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on June 23, 2019