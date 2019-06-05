Jenevra P. Yunker



Born: June 25, 1933; in Orland Park, IL



Died: June 3, 2019; in Winchester, IL



Jenevra P. Yunker, age 85, of Winchester, IL and formerly of Plainfield, IL passed away on June 3, 2019 at her home. She was born at home on her family's farm in Orland Park, IL on June 25, 1933.



Devoted wife of 65 years to the late Earl Edward Yunker; beloved mother of Glen (Sydney) Yunker, Lyle (Nancy) Yunker, Connie (Steve) Perabeau, and Gary (Sue) Yunker; adored grandma of Jennifer (Randy) Carroll, Stephanie Back, Nick (Lindsey) Yunker, Laura (Jess) Conboy, Amy Kunke, Stephanie Babyar, Christopher (Veronica) Babyar, Jake Yunker, Matt Yunker, Samantha Babyar, Josh and Doug Perabeau, Bryan (Amanda) Yunker and Amy (Brandt) Bender; the light of her life were her 15 great-grandchildren and her 16th to be born in October; dearest aunt of many nieces, nephews, and cousin and friend of many.



Jenevra was a lifelong farmer and worked right alongside her husband Earl. She not only worked the land, but was the accountant for the farm and drove the truck and the tractor, all while ensuring her family was well-fed and ready for the day. Her loving smile and warm heart will live on in those who knew and loved her.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the .



Pallbearers will be Jenevra's six grandsons.



Visitation will be Thursday, June6, 4:00-7:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Sherry Steele officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet on Friday, June 7, 10:00 AM at Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery, 24800 S. Governors Highway, Monee, IL 60449 for graveside services.



