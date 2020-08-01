Terrence J. Healy



Born: September 16, 1940



Died: July 18, 2020



Terrence "Terry" J. Healy, 79, passed away on Saturday July 18, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Terry is survived by his loving wife, Thea Healy (nee Cook), son Patrick Healy, daughter-in-law Jeni Healy and three grandchildren Megan, Jake and Rory Healy. He was preceded in death by his father Francis Healy, mother Dorothy Healy (nee Rasmussen) and two brothers Patrick and Michael "Mickey" Healy. Terry was born in Chicago and a long-time resident of Homer-Glen, IL. He started his career in the banking industry, counting coins in the basement and retired after 57 years as Vice President of Commercial lending. Terry was very active in the community and politics before he and Thea retired to Florida in 2012. He was a devout Catholic and kept busy during retirement volunteering with My Brother's Keeper, feeding the homeless and other community organizations in Florida. A private memorial will be held.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store