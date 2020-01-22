|
|
Jennie Mannarelli
(nee Alfeo)
Age 96, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her home.
Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Omero Mannarelli (2008); her parents, Paul and Rosa Alfeo; two sisters, Frances Flammini and Rosalie Sternisha and one brother, Samuel Alfeo.
Survived by her son, Dominic Mannarelli; one grandson, Michael Mannarelli and by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She always enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was wonderful homemaker and she was previously employed at Joyce Beverage, American Can Co. and she most enjoyed her time working at Salerno's Restaurant and Banquets.
All relatives and friends are asked to meet at the Church of St. Anthony, 100 Scott St. Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 24, 2020. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 22, 2020