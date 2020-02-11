|
Jennie Zender (nee Green)
Jennie Zender, (nee Green) age 90 of Homer Glen, passed away February 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Jennie is preceded in death by her beloved husband Arthur Joseph; her parents Albert and Della Green; siblings Helen, Salem, and Alberta.
Jennie is survived by her loving children Arthur Albert, Karen Condon, Daniel (Daria), and Dennis (Laura); grandchildren David (Jen) Condon, Pamela (Vincent) Harambasic, Michael (Sarah) Condon, Rebecca and Elizabeth Zender, and Jack and Georgia Zender; great-grandchildren Madison, Mason, Zoe, Cal, Quinn, Liam, and Vinnie; sisters Evelyn Brown and Della Benbow; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Jennie was a loving mother and homemaker and then spent 20 years working at the Lockport Township High School cafeteria. Jennie loved cooking, baking, and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT.
Family and friends will gather at St. Joe's Catholic Church, 410 S. Jefferson Street, Lockport, for Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.
In lieu of flowers donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 11, 2020