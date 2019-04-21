The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
530 W. Boughton Rd.
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
630-759-1212
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
530 W. Boughton Rd.
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:30 PM
Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
530 W. Boughton Rd.
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Jennifer Lynn Malcolm Obituary
Jennifer Lynn Malcolm

Jennifer Lynn Malcolm (nee Riebe) age 42, born in Joliet IL, late of Bolingbrook, passed away Sunday April 14, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville IL following a courageous battle with cancer.

Preceded in death by husband Scott, maternal grandfather Dean Watts and paternal grandparents Jack and Dorothy Riebe.

Survived by her sons Michael Martinez and Jacob Malcolm, daughter Brooklynn Malcolm, father Greg Riebe, brother Justin Riebe, mother Lynn Budde, maternal grandmother Joyce Watts and father and mother-in-law Gary and Debby Malcolm.

For full obituary, visit http://www.mccauleyfuneralchapel.com.

Memorial visitation will be held at Bolingbrook - McCauley Funeral Chapel 530 W. Boughton Road Bolingbrook IL. 60440 on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 2 o'clock pm until time of the memorial service at 3:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Malcolm Family benefitting her children would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
