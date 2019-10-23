|
Jennifer Stickley
Jennifer "Joy" Stickley passed away in the comfort of her sister's home on September 16th in Greenville, Illinois at the age of 56. Loving mother of Kimberly Stickley.
Jennifer was born October 14, 1962 to Wesley Grant and Elizabeth Marie (Winchester) Chronister. She graduated from Round Lake Highschool in 1980. Jennifer served in the United States Air Force from 1984 to 1988. Between her childhood and being married to another military member, she was able to live in several states and one foreign country. While serving in the Air Force, she had the opportunity to be one of the first female crew chiefs (F-15 maintainer/mechanic). After returning to the United States she joined BMO Harris Bank where she started as a bank teller and transferred into the Fixed Income department in downtown Chicago. She was also able to be an Officer on the Veterans Advisory Council.
Jennifer is survived by her daughter Kimberly Stickley, her siblings Janie (Gary) Carmody of Tuscon, AZ, Jackie (Ross) Myers of Greenville, IL, John (April) Chronister of Rockton, IL, Wes (Mary Beth) Chronister of Tuscon, AZ and Tina (Joe) Conway of Gilbert, IL along with 14 nieces and nephews and 12 great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loving fur babies.
Preceded in death by her husband Edward Stickley and her parents.
Services will be held at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines Illinois 10/26/19 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 23, 2019