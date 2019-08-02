Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerald Froderman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerald Froderman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerald Froderman Obituary
Jerald Froderman

Jerald "Jerry" Froderman, 82 of Plainfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

Jerry retired from Continental Bank, now Bank of America, after enjoying riding the train to work for forty-four years. Jerry loved wearing his cowboy boots and hat and living in the southwest during retirement in Arizona.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Plymouth Congregational Church 24022 Lockport St. Plainfield, IL 60544 on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 3pm, preceded by a wake from 1pm - 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can bemade to the at .
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.