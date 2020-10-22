1/1
Jerald Wayne Brazeal
Jerald Wayne Brazeal

Age 84 years, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side. Born in Sidell, Illinois on March 3, 1936. He was a graduate of Joliet Township High School, Class of 1954. He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force. After returning home from his military service, he was employed by the American Steel and Wire in Joliet and later by ComEd for 30 years before retiring.

Member of American Legion Post 1080. He enjoyed watching all sports and was an avid Cubs fan and Bears fan. You could always find him rooting for his grandkids and great-grandkids at their sporting events. He loved to "run into people he knew" and chat along the way wherever he was. Jerald volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House in Fort Myers, FL for 20 years.

Preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Mildred (nee Ross) Brazeal, a sister, Kay (late, Gary) Gruenwald, a step-daughter, Pamela Fiocca and a step-son-in-law, Todd DeTraglia.

Survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Sandra Ann (nee Guy) Brazeal; his children, Carrie (Rick) Bisping, Vicki (Ken) Jordan and Ron (Pam) Brazeal; his step-children, Terri (late, Todd) DeTraglia, Jeff (Joanie) Ramsey and the late, Pamela Fiocca; his grandchildren, Bob (Meaghan) Porter, Melissa (Terry) Hartwig, Matt Porter, Holly (Keith) DuVall, Rachel Bisping and Alex Brazeal; his step-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Tyler and Parker Ramsey, Dominic Fiocca, Jami (Brian) Weigand, Nicholas (Susan) DeTraglia, Anthony DeTraglia, Sierra and Charles Shostak, Weston and Wyatt Holts; his great-grandchildren, Nathan and Nora Hartwig, Elly Bisping and Emilia Porter; his step great-grandchildren, Joseph and Jacob Weigand; his brothers, Donald (late, Karen) Brazeal and Chuck (Judy) Brazeal; his best friend, Elie Barrowman. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Saturday, October 24, 2020 form 10:00 AM until time of services at 1:00 PM with Rev. Fritz Bartels officiating. All attending the visitation and service are asked to kindly wear face masks and to observe social distancing. A maximum of 50 attendees will be permitted in the funeral home chapel at any given time.

Per Jerald's wishes, Cremation rites will be respectfully accorded. Inurnment and military honors will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerald's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or the Ronald McDonald House Charities would be appreciated.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
