Jeraldine Douglas Knight



Born: June 6, 1036



Died: June 30, 2019



Jeraldine "Jeri" Douglas (Stepney) Knight was born on June 6, 1036 in Columbia, MS, the family relocated to Plainfield, NJ, where she graduated from high school and returned to MS to attend college.



Jeri received her wings on June 30, 2019, after suffering a stroke on April 4, 2019.



Preceding her in death are sons Duane (1986) and Dante' (1968 in infancy); grandchildren Davia Knight and Tae'on Parr; parents L.C. & Lela Stepney; two brothers Samuel and Herbert Stepney; adopted sister Gertrude Constantine; and sister-in-law Bobbie Joyce Moffett.



She leave to cherish her memories and carry on her legacy of love, husband of 64 yrs Cleo, daughters, Dawn Knight-Wilson (David) of Jackson, TN, Dayna Knight of Atlanta, GA, sons Darryl, Douglas (Trina), David (Tracy) Knight all of Joliet, IL, brother Harold "Happy" Stepney of San Diego, CA and sister Rovella (Owen) Pitter of Plainfield, NJ, grandchildren Amber Pinnick (Kenny), Heaven and Symphony Clark of Joliet, IL, Dante' Parr of Benton Harbor, MI, Breana Knight Render of Lithonia, GA and Mitchil Knight_Wilson of Jackson, TN. Great grandchildren Kenisha and Kendra Pinnick of Joliet, IL, Jazlyn Miller of Indianapolis, IN, Kiylah Hodgens and Malichi Render of Lithonia, GA, Tae'nandrea Parr of Kalamazoo, MI and Dante' Parr, Jr. of Benton Harbor, MI. Sister-in-law Minnie Knight of Erie, PA, friends of 50 plus years Gertha Herron White and Barbara Johnson Sanders.



She is also survived by numerous bonus children and grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



Visitation with family will be friday July 5, from 10-11am Memorial service to follow at Scared Heart Church, 331 S. Ottawa St., Joliet, IL Published in The Herald-News on July 3, 2019