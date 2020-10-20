Jerilyn Franciskovich (Clark)
Died: October 17, 2020
JOLIET – Jerilyn Franciskovich (Clark), age 78, a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Beloved wife of 58 years to Michael F. Franciskovich; loving mother of Michael E. (Diane) Franciskovich and Mark Franciskovich; cherished grandmother of Michael D. Madison, and Morgan Franciskovich; dear sister of Larry (Kathie) Clark and Vicki (Dick) Richmiller; also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Eugene and Irma Clark (Hageman).
Jerilyn was an avid golfer, and member of Poker and Euchre Clubs, where she enjoyed spending time and visiting with her dear friends.
The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60435 would be appreciated.
Wearing masks and social distancing are mandatory for all in attendance.
Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-485-3700.