Jerome Patrick Lavely
Jerome Patrick Lavely

FAMILY-FAITH-FIDELITY-FOOD-FUN:

Jerome P. (Jerry) Lavely, Esq., 81, passed away on October 19, 2020 in Sun City, AZ. He was born to the late James and Corinne Lavely. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Gale, and his four children and their spouses, Renee, Jerome Jr., David and Jim. He also leaves 10 grandchildren including Jerome III, Michael and Jenna. Jerry was the youngest of four children and enjoyed a close relationship with his siblings.

Jerry started working in the food industry when he was 14 years old. As he continued to advance in his career, the family moved several times. Eventually Jerry started his own food consulting company. Jerry was a proud United States Marine. Jerry found time while working full-time with a family to obtain his Juris Doctorate degree. Jerry embarked on a new career in Real Estate when they retired to Arizona.

Jerry enjoyed life to the fullest. He and Gale traveled to 47 states and more than 20 countries on 3 continents. Jerry's love for history and quest for knowledge led him and his brother to tour the footsteps of his grandfather's Civil War battle sites.

Jerry's commanding presence and passion for story telling will be missed greatly.

Due to Covid, no services are presently planned. Donations, if desired, should be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 31, 2020.
