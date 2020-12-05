Jerome W. Henry



Jerry "Burt" Henry passed away, suddenly, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Fort Myers, Florida on November 13, 2020 at the young age of 70.



Burt is predeceased by his father, Robert L. Henry, and his mother, Mary A. Henry (Scalzo).



He is survived by sons Jason and Jon (June) Henry and a grandson, Thunder. A loving aunt, a cousin that was like a sister, and numerous other cousins also survive.



Jerry was born and raised in Joliet, Illinois until recently moving to Fort Myers, Florida, in October 2018 (he said, "I'm DONE with Chicago winters!").



He graduated from the old Lockport West High School campus in 1967 and after a brief stint in the Navy stationed on a Destroyer in Galveston, Texas, he came home and continued his education at Joliet Junior College in pursuit of a Machinist Apprenticeship. He completed that and remained a Machinist until retiring from Fermilab, in Batavia, in December 2002.



Jerry spent many years of his life bowling between 2-4 leagues a week (Joliet Area Bowling Association Hall of Fame Induction in 1994) and being involved in area Slo-Pitch 12" Softball. He played competitive ball until 1980, then donned the "red and black" behind the plate (United States Slo-Pitch Softball Association Hall of Fame Induction in 2003). Leading into his induction year and for many years after that, he was the Joliet-Area Director for USSSA Softball.



Burt was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Joliet Council #382 and the Loyal Order of Moose #1899 in Ft. Myers. His passing has left sadness among both organizations.



His affinity for story-telling was one of his greatest attributes and he loved having an audience to make laugh-even at his own expense.



Jerry was a Die-Hard Cubs and Bears fan and loved playing "Arm-chair Coach or Quarterback" even though it aggravated him so.



His love of dogs was also another endearing quality and his life revolved around his buddy, Nikolas.



Per Jerry's wishes, there will be no mass, services, or visitation, and his cremated remains will be handled, as he wished, by his son, Jason.





