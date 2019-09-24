Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Cross of Glory Church
14719 W. 163rd. St
Homer Glen, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Cross of Glory Church
14719 W. 163rd. St
Homer Glen, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Dziubczynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Wayne Dziubczynski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Wayne Dziubczynski Obituary
Jerome Wayne Dziubczynski

Jerome Wayne Dziubczynski beloved husband of Maria; loving father of Letty (Peter) Elwood, Bob Rodriguez, Patricia (Robert) Lynn and Analisa (Steve) Cain; doting grandfather to Aubrey Elwood, Drew Elwood, Meredith Lynn, Olivia Lynn, Kale Cain and Penn Cain; dear son of the late Raymond and Dorothy Dziubczynski; dearest brother of Philip Dziubczynski, Michael (Mary Kay) Dziubczynski, Kathy (John) Kuc, Raymond Dziubczynski, Deborah (Phil) Wroblewski, late Cynthia (Juan) Santillan, James (Kim) Dziubczynski, Annette (Nick) Humphrey, Nancy (Guillermo) Moreno and Anthony Kieltyka; Whether you knew him as Wayne or Jerry you knew him as a kind hearted, fun loving, selfless man who loved to dance and play jokes but loved his family even more. He went peacefully after a 19 month fight with cancer.

Visitation Friday September 27 4-8:30 P.M. and Memorial Service on Saturday September 28 at 10:00 A.M. at Cross of Glory Church, 14719 W. 163rd. St. Homer Glen, IL
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.