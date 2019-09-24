|
|
Jerome Wayne Dziubczynski
Jerome Wayne Dziubczynski beloved husband of Maria; loving father of Letty (Peter) Elwood, Bob Rodriguez, Patricia (Robert) Lynn and Analisa (Steve) Cain; doting grandfather to Aubrey Elwood, Drew Elwood, Meredith Lynn, Olivia Lynn, Kale Cain and Penn Cain; dear son of the late Raymond and Dorothy Dziubczynski; dearest brother of Philip Dziubczynski, Michael (Mary Kay) Dziubczynski, Kathy (John) Kuc, Raymond Dziubczynski, Deborah (Phil) Wroblewski, late Cynthia (Juan) Santillan, James (Kim) Dziubczynski, Annette (Nick) Humphrey, Nancy (Guillermo) Moreno and Anthony Kieltyka; Whether you knew him as Wayne or Jerry you knew him as a kind hearted, fun loving, selfless man who loved to dance and play jokes but loved his family even more. He went peacefully after a 19 month fight with cancer.
Visitation Friday September 27 4-8:30 P.M. and Memorial Service on Saturday September 28 at 10:00 A.M. at Cross of Glory Church, 14719 W. 163rd. St. Homer Glen, IL
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 24, 2019