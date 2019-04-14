|
|
Jerry A. Wakefield
Jerry A. Wakefield, age 85, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox. Born in Harvey, IL, moving to Lockport in the early 1970's. Retired from Waste Management in 1999 after 18 years of dedicated service. A United States Korean War Army Veteran proudly serving his country from 1952-1955. Member of the Lockport American Legion John Olson Post #18.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra (Sagala) Wakefield in 2003; beloved children, Penny Wakefield and Patrick Wakefield; parents, Harry and Ethel (Sheppard) Wakefield; three brothers, Charles, Harry Jr. and Larry Wakefield.
Survived by two devoted children, Juanita Gregory and Christine Wakefield; cherished grandchildren, Aragon, Athena, Pricilla and Chelsey; 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; one sister, Bonnie Wakefield. Loving sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Per Jerry's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed. Inurnment with full Military Honors was held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Arrangements under the care and direction of: O'Neil Funeral Home 1105 E. 9th St. Lockport, IL., 60441. 815-838-5010.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 14, 2019