Jerry D. Tidwell
Jerry D. Tidwell

Age 81, late of Lockport passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born and raised in Gadsden, AL., living in Chicago and a longtime resident of Lockport. Retired from the Will County Sheriffs office after many years of dedicated service. A proud United States Army Veteran.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife, JoAnn (Pavek) Tidwell (1995), and his parents, Orville and Nazelma (Farley) Tidwell.

Survived by his four children, Daniel Tidwell, David (Mandi) Tidwell, Joe Tidwell and Jolene Tidwell; longtime companion, Rosie; and cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive.

Per Jerry's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.

Arrangements under the care and direction of O'Neil Funeral Home 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
