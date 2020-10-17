Jerry D. TidwellAge 81, late of Lockport passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born and raised in Gadsden, AL., living in Chicago and a longtime resident of Lockport. Retired from the Will County Sheriffs office after many years of dedicated service. A proud United States Army Veteran.Preceded in death by his beloved wife, JoAnn (Pavek) Tidwell (1995), and his parents, Orville and Nazelma (Farley) Tidwell.Survived by his four children, Daniel Tidwell, David (Mandi) Tidwell, Joe Tidwell and Jolene Tidwell; longtime companion, Rosie; and cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive.Per Jerry's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.Arrangements under the care and direction of O'Neil Funeral Home 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441