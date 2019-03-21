The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Jerry L. Bailey


Jerry L. Bailey passed away at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Sunday, March 17, 2019. Age 79 years.

Survived by his daughter, Judy (Rob) Barton; and his son, Jeff (Colleen) Bailey. Two granddaughters, Karlee Barton and Taylor Bailey. Two sisters, Beverly (Greg) Lloyd and Sandy Donnelly. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his wife, Loretta S. Bailey (1998); a step-granddaughter, Nicole Wildeharber; and his parents, Donald Bailey and Mary Trostle.

Jerry was born in Robinson, Illinois on September 14, 1939. He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. as a machinist. Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Jerry coached youth bowling leagues at Town & Country Lanes and enjoyed bowling on many area leagues and golfing. Member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Former member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #300.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Friday, March 22nd at 10:00 A.M. Rev. David Nygard officiating. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M.

For information (815) 744-0022 of www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
