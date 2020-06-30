Jerry L. Johnson
Jerry passed quietly in his sleep on June 26, 2020, at home with his devoted wife Sally (Leaman).
He was a long-time resident of Crest Hill, helped to establish that community as a municipality and served on its first police force. Jerry retired from Diago in Plainfield where he served as a union steward. As a young man he tried his hand at many jobs of which his favorite was working at Yellowstone National Park. In his retirement years he helped children with their reading and volunteered at Sunny Hill Nursing Home.
Jerry was a good and loyal friend to many. He was a favorite among his nieces and nephews who have fond memories of their many outings with him and Sally and how he took an interest in whatever they enjoyed. He came alive when he was around children, perhaps because he was always so young at heart.
Jerry always had a story to tell. He never met a stranger and had a gift for seeing the good in others. He loved camping with his family and friends and traveling in their RV. He was an avid sports enthusiast and Cub fan but preferred youth sports. He coached baseball, softball and basketball for many years.
Jerry is predeceased by his mother Sally Flink, his stepfather Bert Flink and his father Walter Johnson. He is survived by his wife Sally (Leaman), his children Brad (Lakia), Scott (Margarita) and Pennie Helenhouse; his grandchildren Kristin, Tamara, Brian, Simone, Jeremiah, Rachel, Bradley, Isaac, and Alice; greatgrandchildren Isabella and AJ.
In remembrance of Jerry, please tell a story - make it a good one, take an interest in a child that isn't yours, and play a game of cards. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Sacred Heart Church would be appreciated.
The family will receive visitors at Sacred Heart Church in Joliet at 10:30 a.m. on June 30, followed by mass at 11:30 am. Obituary and tribute wall for Jerry Johnson available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 30, 2020.