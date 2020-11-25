1/1
Jesse Charles William April Jr.
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Charles William April, Jr.

Born: September 1, 1959

Died: November 17, 2020

Jesse Charles William April, Jr. was born on September 1, 1959 in Joliet, Illinois to William April and Virgie (Bennett) April. He was called home to be with the Lord on November 17, 2020 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jesse accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of the late Pastor Isaac Singleton, Sr. He graduated from Joliet Central High School Class of 1978. He retired from Commonwealth Edison and at the time of his death, he was employed with Grand Prairie Bus Transit.

Jesse played bass guitar for the Queens of Harmony Gospel Group; he loved music. Over the years, Jesse had an impressive collection of over 100 albums and CDs. He was an avid golfer and bowler. He loved sports. He will be missed traveling to Louisiana helping with the cooking at the family reunions, which was his favorite thing to do. He loved cooking different kinds of foods and sharing recipes.

He is preceded in death by his father, William April; paternal grandmother, Mary Cross; Maternal Grandparents Henry and Ella Bennett, Nephew, Marcus April and Uncle Calvin April.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Virgie April; Daughters, Arionne April of Phoenix AZ and Sylesa Smith of Decatur, IL and son, Jeremiah April of Dallas Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren, Malachi Malemba and Mar?lesa Dillworth; sisters, Valerie April, Adrena April, Venita April and Veronica (Bobby) Autman, and brother, Terrance April, all of Joliet, IL, uncles, Sonny (Juanita) Cross and Roosevelt (Peggy) Cross of Memphis TN; Harvey (Myrdes) Bennett of Joliet, IL; aunts, Zola (Clifford-deceased) Hamilton and Ruby (Donald) Burton both of Joliet, IL; special lifelong friends, Titus Graves of Los Angeles, CA and Isiah and Sherrie Williams, Darnell Smith all of Joliet, and Jerrold Summers of Romeoville, IL. Jesse also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM and Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at the funeral home. Service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Curtis Bryant, Sr., officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Service
10:00 AM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minor-Morris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 23, 2020
With our deepest condolences Vergie and family! May Jr rest peacefully and pain free in Heaven now
Mr. & Mrs. Tommy and Marina Shortley (Rene Gutierrez)
November 23, 2020
Wishing you Peace.... TT Virgie, Val, Venita, Rean,Terrance and Veronica... To bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever to hold in your heart..... Mych Love
Linda April
November 21, 2020
My condolences to the family. May God continue to give you strength and comfort at this time
Devera Mccullum
November 20, 2020
Dear Virgie, Val, Vanita, Rean, Terrance, Veronica, and the entire family, May God hold you all in his loving arms, spread his love over your aching hearts, hear your prayers at night when you are alone, and may he especially have a special place for Junior in heaven. His sufferings are no more, he is free and watching over all of you now, in fact he is your guardian angel now! I am saddened to know of his passing and will be praying for your heavy hearts to be lightened. Know that after the darkness Joy will come again and most definitely his kind soul will never be forgotten. He was a good person and will be missed by all who loved him. My deepest Sympathy, Laura
Laura Gutierrez
November 20, 2020
Rest in heaven
Starlet Baker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved