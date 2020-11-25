Jesse Charles William April, Jr.



Born: September 1, 1959



Died: November 17, 2020



Jesse Charles William April, Jr. was born on September 1, 1959 in Joliet, Illinois to William April and Virgie (Bennett) April. He was called home to be with the Lord on November 17, 2020 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.



Jesse accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of the late Pastor Isaac Singleton, Sr. He graduated from Joliet Central High School Class of 1978. He retired from Commonwealth Edison and at the time of his death, he was employed with Grand Prairie Bus Transit.



Jesse played bass guitar for the Queens of Harmony Gospel Group; he loved music. Over the years, Jesse had an impressive collection of over 100 albums and CDs. He was an avid golfer and bowler. He loved sports. He will be missed traveling to Louisiana helping with the cooking at the family reunions, which was his favorite thing to do. He loved cooking different kinds of foods and sharing recipes.



He is preceded in death by his father, William April; paternal grandmother, Mary Cross; Maternal Grandparents Henry and Ella Bennett, Nephew, Marcus April and Uncle Calvin April.



He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Virgie April; Daughters, Arionne April of Phoenix AZ and Sylesa Smith of Decatur, IL and son, Jeremiah April of Dallas Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren, Malachi Malemba and Mar?lesa Dillworth; sisters, Valerie April, Adrena April, Venita April and Veronica (Bobby) Autman, and brother, Terrance April, all of Joliet, IL, uncles, Sonny (Juanita) Cross and Roosevelt (Peggy) Cross of Memphis TN; Harvey (Myrdes) Bennett of Joliet, IL; aunts, Zola (Clifford-deceased) Hamilton and Ruby (Donald) Burton both of Joliet, IL; special lifelong friends, Titus Graves of Los Angeles, CA and Isiah and Sherrie Williams, Darnell Smith all of Joliet, and Jerrold Summers of Romeoville, IL. Jesse also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM and Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at the funeral home. Service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Curtis Bryant, Sr., officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





