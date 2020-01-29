|
|
Jesse Louis Perez
Born: August 25, 1953; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 24, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Jesse Louis "BigFoot" Perez passed in his sleep on January 24th 2020 with his loving wife Margarita (nee Ramirez) by his side at his home in Joliet, IL. Born August 25th, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of Mary Villagomez nee Aguirre (Fernando) and the late Joseph Perez.
Jesse received his Automotive Technician Certification from Lincoln Technical Institute, and was a Mechanic most of his life. A life long Southside Chicago sports fan, he loved the White Sox and Bears and seldom missed a game. He enjoyed his time on a motorcycle and spent most of his summer free time outdoors listening to music and enjoying God's natural remedies.
Cherished father of five loving children; Joanne (Russell) Adelphia, Mary (Matthew) Mosco, Blas Torres, Nichole (Kori) Johnson, and Margarita (Adrian) Perez. Proud Grandfather of Michael (Mary), Salvatore (Mary) and numerous fur babies.
Brother of Joseph II (Lee), Christina (Terry Cunningham), Steven Sr. (Cathy), Ralph (Marilyn), Richard (Julie McQuade), Eugene (Griselda Escobar), and Maria (late Joseph).
Jesse lived his life on his own terms and loved being surrounded by his family. He leaves countless memories with everyone he cherished and will forever be remembered for his wit and demeanor. He loved his freedom and now he will forever have it.
Visitation will be held, Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12-4 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. As per Jesse's wishes cremation rite will follow service. Please omit flowers.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020