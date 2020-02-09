The Herald-News Obituaries
Jesse S. Roa


1929 - 2020
Jesse S. Roa Obituary
Jesse S. Roa

Jesse S. Roa passed away at his residence, Monday, January 27, 2020. Age 90 years.

Survived by his four daughters Elaine (Stephen) Slansky, Barb Pauloski, Kathryn Roa and Susan (Andrew) Majcher. Five grandchildren; Patrick Slansky, Kathie and Mikey Pauloski, Sarah and Emily Cryer.

Preceded in death by his wife Phyllis E. Roa (2019) and his parents Ricardo and Teofila Roa.

Jesse was born March 19, 1929 in Bethlehem, PA. He graduated from IIT School of Engineering in 1973. Retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. in 1995. Member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church where he served as head usher. Jesse was a Master Gardner with the Will County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed photographing many different nature areas and was a wedding photographer for many years.

Memorial services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Tuesday, February 11th at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Monday from 3:00 - 8:00 P.M. For information call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
