Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Jessie Antonia Allen Obituary
Jessie Antonia Allen

Jessie Antonia Allen, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Jessie was a member of the Church of St. Anthony and the East Side Civic Club. She worked for Union Carbide and the Knights of Columbus. Jessie enjoyed playing Bingo and cards with her lady friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Emidio and Maria (nee Compana) DiDomenic; husbands, Peter Kazlauskas and Ambrose Allen; daughter Victoria Walters; sons, Robert and John Kazlauskas; and a daughter-in-law, Hariett Kazlauskas.

Survived by her sons, Raymond and James (Rita) Kazlauskas; 8 grandchildren, Jeff (Melinda) Kazlauskas, Connie Gonzalez, Ed (Melinda) Kazlauskas, Scot (Stephanie) Kazlauskas, Rick Kazlauskas, Robyn Kazlauskas, Sheri Cisnaros and William Walters; 16 great-grandhcildren, Stephanie, Holly, Jenny, Todd, Troy, Leah (Sasho), Rachel, Jacob, Justin, Madison, Stephanie, Michelle, Britt, Jessica, Briana and Lupita; 13 great-grandchildren, Connor, Lukas, Alexander, Alex, Branden, Allyna, Jaden, Biselle, Adrian, Noah, Bently, Travis and Payton; as well as a host of friends.

Services for Jessie will be held privately. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2020
