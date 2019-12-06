|
Jessie Belle Tasharski
Jessie Belle Tasharski (nee Wallace-Pinn), 95, at rest December 4, 2019, longtime resident of Lemont. Mrs. Tasharski proudly served her country during World War II in the U.S. Navy. She was a Yeoman 2nd Class in the Navy Wives from 1944-1946 and was stationed in San Pedro, CA, where she processed soldiers discharge papers. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Nancy Kosek, Marsha Rizzo and the late Tina Tasharski; devoted grandmother of Michael (Brittany) and Mark; cherished great grandmother of Emerson Belle and Gracelyn Josephine; dearest sister of Thomas (the late Aileen) Wallace, Lawrence (Pamela) Wallace, Sheila (Robert Mackenzie) Jasiewicz and the late Robert Pinn; dear aunt and cousin of many.
Visitation Sunday December 8, 2019 from 3-8 P.M. at Gerharz-Cappetta Funeral Home & Cremation Services 501 State St., Lemont. Family and friends are asked to meet Monday at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church in Lemont for a 10 A.M. Funeral Mass. Mrs. Tasharski will lie in state from 9:30 A.M. till time of Mass. Interment Ss. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery. Info 630-257-2123 or www.gerharzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 6, 2019