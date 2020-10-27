1/1
Jewell Nellis
Jewell Nellis

Jewell "Julie" Nellis, 87, of Sellersburg, IN, formerly of Lockport, IL, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Julie was a lifelong Cubs fan and member and volunteer of the Lockport VFW for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Julie is survived by her daughters, Barbara Brattain of Sellersburg, IN and Diane Koper (Ed) of New Albany, IN; 4 loving grandchildren, Renee Campbell (Ryan), Garrett Brattain (Cassie), Emily Dean (Andy) and Rachel Koper; and numerous great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to Norton Children's Hospital, www.nortonchildrens.com/donate/ and Shriners Hospital for Children, www.donate.lovetotherescue.org

Memories of Julie and messages of support for the family can be shared at www.scottfuneralhome.com

Due to COVID 19, the family has elected to have a private ceremony. Scott Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 27, 2020.
