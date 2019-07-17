Jim Ariagno, Jr.



Born: April 23, 1972



Died: July 16, 2019



Jim Ariagno, Jr. age 47 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 16, 2019 with his family by his side.



Born April 23, 1972 in Joliet, James Joseph was a son of James J., Sr. and Kathleen G. (Fahrner) Ariagno. He was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Central High School with the class of 1990. Following graduation, Jim pursued a career in public service. He started as a volunteer fire fighter with the East Joliet and Rockdale Fire Departments. Jim then transitioned into dispatch with Wescom and finally 911 administrative work for Will County. During his time at Wescom, Jim met Angie and on October 29, 2005 they were happily married.



In his free time, Jim enjoyed fishing and playing computer games. He also enjoyed attending family gatherings and playing cards, but his most treasured times were spent with his son Nathan.



Survivors include his wife, Angie and son, Nathan; parents: James, Sr. and Kathleen Ariagno; siblings: Cynthia A. Ridge, Deborah L. (Mike) Scovel, Kelly A. Traughber and Jeffrey B. (Jenny) Ariagno, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Jim is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents: Bruce and Florence (Murphy) Fahrner, and Joseph and Ann (Kurstek) Ariagno.



Per Jim's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.



A Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, August 10, 2019. Please check the Tezak Funeral Home website for further details as they become available.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Jim's memory to the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.



Obituary and tribute wall for Jim Ariagno, Jr. at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News on July 17, 2019