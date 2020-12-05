1/1
Jim E. Cantrell
1924 - 2020

Jim E. Cantrell

Jim E. Cantrell, age 96, of Shorewood, IL and formerly Lockport, IL and Monticello, IN area, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Sunny Hill Nursing Home. Jim was born on July 5, 1924, to the late George and Henrietta (nee Childress) Cantrell.

Jim retired from Fisher Body after many years of service. He also ran his home based business, Jim's Lawn Mower Service, in Lockport. He repaired small engines and could fix just about anything. In his free time, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, playing water volleyball, and watching baseball games.

Jim is survived by two daughters, Mary Kathryn (Caleb) Henry and Jane Oxley Johnson; grandchildren, Natalie (Jim) Mailfald, Joe (Amanda) Cantrell, Jason Cantrell, Nicole (Dave) Henson, Steven (Kristen) Bouchard, Candace Shane, Charisse (Vincent) Gilchrist and Caleb (Ellise) Henry IV as well as 20 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Jeanette Richmond; brother, Doyle Cantrell; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Dorothea Mills and Freda Cantrell; son, J.D. Cantrell; and his four wives.

As it was Jim's wish cremation rites have been accorded and Funeral Services will be held privately by the family.

For more information please call the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home at (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
