Jim E. Cantrell
Jim E. Cantrell, age 96, of Shorewood, IL and formerly Lockport, IL and Monticello, IN area, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Sunny Hill Nursing Home. Jim was born on July 5, 1924, to the late George and Henrietta (nee Childress) Cantrell.
Jim retired from Fisher Body after many years of service. He also ran his home based business, Jim's Lawn Mower Service, in Lockport. He repaired small engines and could fix just about anything. In his free time, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, playing water volleyball, and watching baseball games.
Jim is survived by two daughters, Mary Kathryn (Caleb) Henry and Jane Oxley Johnson; grandchildren, Natalie (Jim) Mailfald, Joe (Amanda) Cantrell, Jason Cantrell, Nicole (Dave) Henson, Steven (Kristen) Bouchard, Candace Shane, Charisse (Vincent) Gilchrist and Caleb (Ellise) Henry IV as well as 20 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Jeanette Richmond; brother, Doyle Cantrell; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Dorothea Mills and Freda Cantrell; son, J.D. Cantrell; and his four wives.
As it was Jim's wish cremation rites have been accorded and Funeral Services will be held privately by the family.
