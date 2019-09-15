|
|
Jimmy Jack Juricic
Jimmy Jack Juricic, 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Edwards Cardiac Hospital in Naperville with his family by his side. He was born on February 13, 1943, the son of the late Walter and Helen (nee Pilz) Juricic in Joliet, IL. Jim graduated in 1962 from Lockport High School and received his Associates in Arts Degree in 1983 from Joliet Junior College. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam and was a lifetime member of the VFW Cantigny Post 367 in Joliet.
Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and his friends from Joliet and Country Park in Largo, Florida. His hobbies included golfing, bowling, watercolor painting, car shows, model trains, remote control planes and cars. He also owned his own business, 3Js Remodeling, for more than 20 years.
Jim is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sharon (nee Cleppe) Juricic; daughters, Cathi (Paul) Van Buer, Colleen Humphrey, Carolyn (Gordon Pruiett) Tobin, and Cissy Tobin; grandchildren, Rachael (Scott) Crigger, Jennifer (Matt Ammirati) Humphrey, Amanda (Kyle) Leinen, and Jake (Lindsey) Humphrey; great grandchildren, Warren Humphrey, Brady and Landen Crigger and Violet Leinen; niece, Dawn Juricic; and lifelong friends, Len Hodgman, James Davia and Joe Rapcan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Juricic and Helen (Pilz) Juricic, and brother, Walter "Butch" Juricic. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Edwards Cardiac Hospital and to the Residential Hospice staff for taking great care of Jim during his stay.
A Memorial Service for Jimmy Jack Juricic will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with full military honors held under the auspices of the United States Army and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. As it was his request, cremation rites have been accorded. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019