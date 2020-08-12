1/1
Jo Anne Patterson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo Anne Patterson

Born: January 28, 1947; in Galesburg, IL

Died: August 9, 2020; in Elkhart, IN

Jo Anne Patterson, 73, of Elkhart, IN finally succumbed to gastric cancer after 50 years and four different kinds of cancer. She passed away peacefully with her family at her home on August 9, 2020.

Jo was born on January 28, 1947 in Galesburg, IL to the late Joseph Mason and Elta Jeanne (Lowe) Patterson. She is preceded in death by her siblings: sister Judith Kay (Andrew) Stoddard of Hamilton, VA, brothers James Mason Patterson of Galesburg, IL and John Edward Patterson of Orange, NJ.

She is survived by her soulmate and tireless caregiver Lawrence Arnold Kirshbaum of Elkhart, IN, son James Douglas (MaryAnne) Nelson of Bellevue, NE, daughter Erika Jeanne (Kevin) Leahy of Beecher, IL, sister Janice Lynn (Ronald) Rosenthal of Wilmette, IL, Aunt Kay (Dr. Albert) Ray of Joliet, IL, two granddaughters, one great granddaughter and many dear nieces and nephews.

Jo began her 50-year career in human services as marketing coordinator at K.C.C.D.D. in Galesburg, IL. In 1989, she moved to Joliet, IL and worked at Cornerstone Services in various positions as coordinator of staff training, marketing, customer relations/special projects and employment services/development. At the end of 2014, she retired and moved to Elkhart, IN where she joined Delta Theta Chi and volunteered at Elkhart General Hospital in the critical care unit. Jo was passionate about gardening and reading. She was known for her red beans and rice recipe and, for 30 years, Derby Days.

At Jo's request, cremation will be accorded. There will be no funeral rights or celebration of life. Jo also hopes that on Derby Day each year people will make a mint julep and remember the good times.

Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart, IN 46514 is assisting the family.

Memorials are suggested to Cancer Resources for Elkhart County at www.ElkhartCancer.orgFor those wishing to send a memorial or condolences, please visit www.billingsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin St
Elkhart, IN 46514
574 264-2425
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Billings Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved