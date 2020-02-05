The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Joan A. Barnes


1932 - 2020
Joan A. Barnes Obituary
Joan A. Barnes

Joan A. Barnes nee Dooley, age 87, passed away peacefully February 1, 2020 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home.

Joan is survived by one daughter Nancy (Michael) Seeman and one son Donald (Tammy) Barnes; six grandchildren Donald "D.J." Barnes, Kenneth Barnes, Allison (Brian) Griffith, Sarah (Jason) Midlock, Taylor Barnes, and Andrew "Drew" Barnes; 6 great-grandchildren Liam Barnes, Leah Griffith, Averie Barnes, Payton Barnes, Teegan Midlock and Grayson Barnes; and one sister Helen Jean (Albert-deceased) Buckowich. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. A special thank you to Liz Williams for being a wonderful neighbor and friend and to her neighbor Linda for her kindness.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Barnes; her parents Joseph & Florence (Greenwood) Dooley and one sister Shirley Mooney.

Joan loved spending time with her family, enjoyed reading, crocheting, and was an avid bowler. She worked at Liebermann's Jewelers for over 18 years, served as secretary to the Joliet Fire Chief, and retired from the Housing Authority at the age of 82.

A funeral service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday from 3-7 p.m.

Memorials to the or Friends of Sunny Hill Nursing Home in Joan's name would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 5, 2020
