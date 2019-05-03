The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church
2650 Plainfield Rd
Joliet, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church
2650 Plainfield Rd
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Eklund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan A. Eklund

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan A. Eklund Obituary
Joan A. Eklund (Nee Behringer)

Joan A. Eklund (Nee Behringer) age 86, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, with family by her side.

Survived by her devoted children Jim (Michelle) Eklund, Wendy Eklund and Bill (Candice) Eklund; cherished grandchildren Lauren, Jeff, Kyle (Jessica) and Cara; precious great grandchildren Cayden Eklund; one brother Jerry Behringer; two sisters-in-law Shirley Dolinshek and Lynn Behringer. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, William M. Eklund; parents John and Ann (Johnson) Behringer; brother Jack Behringer; sister Sandra Almasy; in-laws William L. and Myrtle (Gierich) Eklund and brothers-in-law Robert Almasy and Edward Dolinshek.

Born in Joliet, a lifelong resident. Member of St. John Lutheran Church, Martha Circle at St. John's, past president of Cantigny Post # 367 V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary, Joliet Rivals Club Ladies Auxiliary. Joan was an avid bowler, bowling at Town and Country Bowling Lanes.

Lying in State, Monday, May 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2650 Plainfield Rd, Joliet, IL 60435. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation Sunday 2-6 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Memorials to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church Chorale, would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from May 3 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now