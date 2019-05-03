|
Joan A. Eklund (Nee Behringer)
Joan A. Eklund (Nee Behringer) age 86, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, with family by her side.
Survived by her devoted children Jim (Michelle) Eklund, Wendy Eklund and Bill (Candice) Eklund; cherished grandchildren Lauren, Jeff, Kyle (Jessica) and Cara; precious great grandchildren Cayden Eklund; one brother Jerry Behringer; two sisters-in-law Shirley Dolinshek and Lynn Behringer. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, William M. Eklund; parents John and Ann (Johnson) Behringer; brother Jack Behringer; sister Sandra Almasy; in-laws William L. and Myrtle (Gierich) Eklund and brothers-in-law Robert Almasy and Edward Dolinshek.
Born in Joliet, a lifelong resident. Member of St. John Lutheran Church, Martha Circle at St. John's, past president of Cantigny Post # 367 V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary, Joliet Rivals Club Ladies Auxiliary. Joan was an avid bowler, bowling at Town and Country Bowling Lanes.
Lying in State, Monday, May 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2650 Plainfield Rd, Joliet, IL 60435. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation Sunday 2-6 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Memorials to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church Chorale, would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from May 3 to May 5, 2019