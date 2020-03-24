|
|
Joan Anna McKune
Joan Anna (nee Rogers) McKune, born March 13, 1932, the only child of Earl and Josephine Rogers, she passed away March 22, 2020. Joan was born in Chicago but lived her whole life in Joliet. Joan was a graduate of Providence High School class of 1950. She married the love of her life, Harold in 1955. They enjoyed traveling and spending time at their Northwoods cabin during their 36 years of marriage. She was a strong progressive woman who loved her independence. Joan surrounded herself with many friends and looked forward to her monthly class coffee gathering. She is survived by her cousin Barb Nikcevich & family and close family friends Anthony & Laura Restaino.
Joan will be laid to rest at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet, IL on Wednesday March 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2020