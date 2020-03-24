The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan McKune
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Anna McKune

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Anna McKune Obituary
Joan Anna McKune

Joan Anna (nee Rogers) McKune, born March 13, 1932, the only child of Earl and Josephine Rogers, she passed away March 22, 2020. Joan was born in Chicago but lived her whole life in Joliet. Joan was a graduate of Providence High School class of 1950. She married the love of her life, Harold in 1955. They enjoyed traveling and spending time at their Northwoods cabin during their 36 years of marriage. She was a strong progressive woman who loved her independence. Joan surrounded herself with many friends and looked forward to her monthly class coffee gathering. She is survived by her cousin Barb Nikcevich & family and close family friends Anthony & Laura Restaino.

Joan will be laid to rest at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet, IL on Wednesday March 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -