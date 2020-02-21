|
|
Joan E. Cohoon
Joan E. Cohoon, age 79, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.
Survived by her husband of 54 years Jesse A. Cohoon; two sons John Bradley and Jesse Carl; one cousin Ilsa Schmit; and her best friend Cindy Souza.
Preceded in death by infant daughter Jessica Gail Cohoon; father John Van Ohlen and mother Erna (Stumm) Van Ohlen; one brother Rudy Van Ohlen; one nephew John Van Ohlen
Born in Alton, IL, living in Joliet since 1965. Member of Messiah Lutheran Church, where she was on the Altar Guild for 20 years.
Funeral Services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, Tuesday February 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Hoover officiating. Interment Hills of Rest Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday morning at Messiah Lutheran Church from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020