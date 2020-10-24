Joan I. Patton
(nee Manchester)
At the age of 82, with her loving family by her side was welcomed into eternal life on October 22, 2020. She was an adored and loved wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, and a kind friend.
Joan was born July 14, 1938 in Rich Hill, MO, the daughter of the late Milton and Evelyn (Rich) Manchester.
She met Mel (Melvin N. Patton) through mutual friends and was married on July 5, 1959 at Calvary Baptist Church in Kansas City, MO. Joan and Mel later moved to the Joliet area, where she raised her family. She loved the outdoors and loved to camp with her family for many years. She also loved to square dance, playing card games, and was an avid golfer in retirement; she even hit a hole-in-one.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Junior and Bill Manchester; three sisters Vera Davis, Elizabeth Fox and infant sister, Iris Manchester; and one great-granddaughter, Alice Zimmerman.
Joan will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 61 years, Melvin Patton; her children, Carolyn Tait, Bruce (Joyce) Patton, Cheryl (John) Benac and Jeff (Amber) Patton; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Tait, Jeremy (Leanne) Zimmerman, Jessica (Rafel) Romero, Jeanette (Ron) Fugger, Lauren Patton, Morgan (Cody) Logston and Draulia Patton; six great-grandchildren and her nieces, Janet (Jerry) Copeland, who was more like a sister to her, and Nancy (Bob) Chandler.
Visitation for Joan Patton will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd., Joliet, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 25 person capacity will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sawyer Funeral Home, 137 North Union, Council Grove, KS. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Council Grove, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
