Joan J. Vincent



Joan J. Vincent (nee Hale), age 83, of Joliet, and formerly of Bloomington, IL passed away peacefully Saturday, March 9, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She retired from J.C. Penney after over 25 years as a sales associate. Joan was known at work as "Grandma Dynamite" because she was always there if anyone needed advice, an ear to listen or a shoulder to lean on. J.C. Penney management had to be especially vigilant because she had a habit of playing harmless pranks on them. She enjoyed keeping her pool crystal clean, with an open invite to all who wanted to cool off in the summer.



Joan could always be caught outside cutting her grass, trimming her hedges and climbing ladders with no shoes on, just her fuzzy socks. This was much to the dismay of her family; however her world was her family that meant the most in her life.



Joan is survived by her loving daughter, Jovy Vincent of Joliet; grandchildren, Charles Vincent and Austin Abel; daughter-in-law, Elaine Vincent; her brother, Dan (Doris) Hale of Bloomington, IL; and nephews, Mark Vincent and Nathan Hale.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, William R. Vincent (2013); her sons, Michael, Darryl, and William Vincent, Jr.; granddaughter, Sarah Vincent; and her parents, Ralph and Edna (nee Fluty) Hale.



Visitation for Joan J. Vincent will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, where a funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Burial in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, IL will be Friday, March 15, 2019, graveside at 10:00 a.m.



For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019