Joan M. Clark
Nee Mihelic
Age 64, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
Survived by her husband Mike Clark; one brother Paul Mihelic; two sisters Carol Mihelic and Nan Mihelic; sister-in-law Carole (Lance) Piccolo; two brothers-in-law Albert R. (Julie) Clark and Father Bob Clark. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Therese (Tusek) Mihelic.
Born in Joliet, a lifelong resident. Joan graduated from St. Francis Academy Class of 1974. Employed at the Flower Shop in Joliet and the Village Flower Shop in Plainfield.
Special Thank you to Dr. Blaze Polite and staff and Dr. Sunil Narula and staff at University of Chicago Cancer Center.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 8, 2020