Joan M. Lesnik
Joan M. Lesnik

Joan M. Lesnik (nee Berard), age 80, passed away suddenly at her home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Joan is survived by her loving children, Jeff (Denise), John R. (Sue), Joe (Becki), Jim (Kelly) and Julie (Charlie Klecha) Lesnik; grandchildren, Luke, Max, Greg, Tim Lesnik, Lilly and Lucy Lesnik; brother, Jim (Jean) Berard; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, John L. Lesnik; parents, Bob and Josephine (nee Perush) Berard; and brother, Jerry Berard.

Joan was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet. She graduated from St. Joseph Grade School, Joliet Township High School, and earned her nursing degree from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Joliet. She worked as a registered nurse at Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet for 46 years. Joan was a lifelong member of the KSKJ St. Francis Lodge #29 and a proud member of the Slovenian Women's Union. She enjoyed her time participating in the Lockport women's club, Lockport golf club and JTHS alumni choir & archives committee.

In lieu of flowers, donation in Joan's name to the Slovenian Heritage Museum, 431 North Chicago Street, Joliet, IL 60432, (815) 727-1926 would be appreciated.

There will be a small, private service for the immediate family for her internment, and plans will be made for a memorial mass to be scheduled at St. Joseph's church in the future.



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
