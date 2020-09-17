1/1
Joan M. LIttle
Joan M. Little

Joan M. Little (nee Valek), age 81, entered eternal life on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Joan is survived by her loving children, Bruce (Barbara), Randall (Charlene), Laurie (Dan) Byrne, and Kimberly (Michael) Stevens; cherished grandchildren, Jennifer Little, Christina (Kent) Arellano, Emily (Matt) Klope, Christopher Byrne, Sarah (Paul) Duquette, Matthew Byrne, Jessica and Cody Winterstein; dearest great-grandchildren, Cadynce, Kent Jr., Caylee and Kaitlyn; dear brother, Anthony (Dolores) Valek; dear sister, Dolores (the late Richard) Regganie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Bruce J. Little (2014); her parents, Anthony and Anna (nee Jantolak) Valek; sister, Lillian (Ted) Juricic; brothers-in-law, Richard Regganie and Ronald (Edith) Little.

Joan was a graduate of Providence Catholic High School. She was a parishioner of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Crest Hill. Joan enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling and most of all spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or to the University of Chicago Cancer Center would be appreciated.

A celebration of Joan's life will begin on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with a visitation at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Crest Hill for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville. Due to Covid-19 restrictions maximum occupancy at the funeral home and church is 50 guests. Face masks required. Obituary and Tribute Wall for Joan Little is available at tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



Published in The Herald-News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
