Joan M. Samlin
Joan M. Samlin (nee Gibson), age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Clarendale of Mokena, surrounded by the love of her family. Joan was born on May 28, 1932, in Boston, MA, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Ellen (nee Taylor) Gibson. As a child, Joan's family moved to Sturtevant, WI, and then LaSalle, IL, where she was raised. She was a graduate of LaSalle Peru High School, where she met her husband, Richard Samlin. They wed in July 1952 and were married for 66 years.
Joan enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. It was her love of animals and generous nature that led her to be a supporter of animal welfare organizations and activities, such as ASPCA and the Humane Society. She was an avid collector of fine art, a patron of music and theater, and she enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers.
Joan is survived by her only daughter, Cynthia M. (Joe) Streit; and grand puppy, Chloe. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
She is preceded by her loving husband of 66 years, Richard S. Samlin (2017); her parents; brothers, Robert and Donald Gibson; and sisters, Barbara Ann Gibson and Rita (Joe) Iwaszek.
Funeral Services for Joan M. Samlin will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Attendance will be limited to 100 people in church, face masks will be required and physical distancing is encouraged. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. In accordance with Illinois Stage 4 reopening protocols, we will be returning to more traditional visitation and funeral observances. Please see our updated COVID 19 protocols and options on the main page on our website. As it was Joan's request, cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com
Joan M. Samlin (nee Gibson), age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Clarendale of Mokena, surrounded by the love of her family. Joan was born on May 28, 1932, in Boston, MA, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Ellen (nee Taylor) Gibson. As a child, Joan's family moved to Sturtevant, WI, and then LaSalle, IL, where she was raised. She was a graduate of LaSalle Peru High School, where she met her husband, Richard Samlin. They wed in July 1952 and were married for 66 years.
Joan enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. It was her love of animals and generous nature that led her to be a supporter of animal welfare organizations and activities, such as ASPCA and the Humane Society. She was an avid collector of fine art, a patron of music and theater, and she enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers.
Joan is survived by her only daughter, Cynthia M. (Joe) Streit; and grand puppy, Chloe. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
She is preceded by her loving husband of 66 years, Richard S. Samlin (2017); her parents; brothers, Robert and Donald Gibson; and sisters, Barbara Ann Gibson and Rita (Joe) Iwaszek.
Funeral Services for Joan M. Samlin will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Attendance will be limited to 100 people in church, face masks will be required and physical distancing is encouraged. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. In accordance with Illinois Stage 4 reopening protocols, we will be returning to more traditional visitation and funeral observances. Please see our updated COVID 19 protocols and options on the main page on our website. As it was Joan's request, cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.