Joan M. Sanders, age 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Joan persevered with grace and dignity during her illness with cancer and has now been called home to God.



Joan lived her life selflessly giving and caring for those she loved. She cared for her mother for many years before she passed in 1994. Joan had a successful career in the banking industry at First Midwest Bank and First National Bank of Manhattan until she retired in 2006. She was a dedicated Catholic and practiced her religion faithfully. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Joan loved music, attending various concerts and plays. She will be greatly missed, yet her spirit will live on with us forever.



Joan is survived by her loving brother, Lamon (Mary Kay) Sanders of Los Fresnos, Texas. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Bessie (nee Travis) Sanders; her brothers, Woodrow, Nathan, James, Frank, Charles, Dale and William; and her sisters, Bessie Lowry, Pauline Gwin, Jessie Sanders, Lois Contos, Catherine Sanders, Edith Policandriotes and Lila Couch.



Joan treasured and held close to her heart her lifelong friendship with Verna Landry and Beverly Coveny. The family is extremely grateful to Bev for spending time with Joan during her final days and for Verna's weekly cards and calls to lift her spirits.



Joan was very grateful to her devoted sister in law, Rachel Sanders, nieces Rhonda Sanders Reese and Renee Sanders Misischia, as well as the Joliet Area Community Hospice for her care and keeping her comfortable in her final days.



At Joan's request, private services were held at Fred C Dames Funeral Home. She was laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Joliet, IL. May she rest in eternal peace until we meet her again.



In her honor you may donate to the Joliet Area Community Hospice or Church of St. Jude in Joliet.



Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Herald-News on May 12, 2019