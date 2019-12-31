|
|
Joan M. Zadel
(nee Pfeil)
Joan Marie Rose Zadel, age 78, of Lititz, PA, and formerly of Joliet, IL, was called from her residence by her heavenly father to the Kingdom of Heaven on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 with her beloved husband by her side.
Born in Joliet, IL, she was the daughter of the late George R. Pfeil and Rosella B. Pfeil (nee Stritzel). She was the loving wife of Kenneth L. Zadel, celebrating their 54th Wedding Anniversary this past August. She was a lifetime parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church located in Joliet, IL, and graduated from St. John's Parochial Grade School with the Class of 1955. She then attended Providence Catholic High School, graduating with the Class of 1959.
Soon after graduating, she began her 23 years of employment, the majority of those years employed in the Claims Department of the Chicago Motor Club, an affiliate of AAA Motor Club, as Senior Claims Secretary. Following that employment, she was employed in the Claims Department with Regan Associates, LLC, an insurance investigation company.
From 1982 until 1996, she was a resident of Whittier, CA, during which she was very active in St. Bruno Catholic Church activities, primarily as Secretary of the Welcoming Club, and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She then became a resident of Lititz, PA in 1996, enjoying the past 23 years in Manheim Township and surrounding areas. Joan also was an avid reader who enjoyed reading Guideposts, Reader's Digest Select Editions and numerous other Mystery Novels.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sisters, twin sister, Judith Ann Pfeil-Kinmonth of Joliet, IL and Marilyn Jean Pfeil-Vorva of Shorewood, IL; a niece, Karen Jean Vorva-Teeter (Will) of Palatine, IL; three nephews, Daniel R. Kinmonth of Streamwood, IL, Jeffrey J. Zadel (Tammy) of Channahon, IL and Steven L. Zadel of Chicago, IL; and her former brothers-in-law, Robert Kinmonth and Jack Vorva.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a niece, Kathy Ann Kinmonth-Shafer (Kenneth) of Bourbonnais, IL.
Visitation for Joan Zadel will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., and Friday morning, from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 404 N. Hickory Street, Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30a.m. Entombment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum, Romeoville. A luncheon will be held following the committal ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan's memory may be made to Headquarters and Training Center, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. A printable Donation Form is available at www.guidingeyes.org website.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020