Joan Marie Fietterer



Joan Marie Fietterer, age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Salem Village.



Born on December 18, 1941 in Joliet, IL, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Margaret (nee Albert) Fietterer. A lifelong Joliet area resident and member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Joan served as a Eucharistic Minister, gave Communion to the homebound and was a dedicated volunteer at the food pantry. A member of the Women of the Moose #300, she was an avid collector of Precious Moments. Joan retired from First Midwest Bank in 2007, after 45 years of dedicated service as a bookkeeper. She loved to get together with her friends for dinner and great conversation.



Joan is survived by her brother, Charles (Linda) Fietterer; two nieces, Carey (Cory) Brock and Beth (Aaron) Rodriguez; two nephews, Dan (Taylor) and Michael Fietterer; many cousins, great nieces and nephews; and dearest sister-in-law, Elaine (Bob) Melhorn.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Fietterer.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Debbie at Rainbow Hospice for the special love given to Joan.



Visitation for Joan Fietterer will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services will be Monday, April 1, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., from the funeral home chapel to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 404 N. Hickory St., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following services and inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery will be at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to would be appreciated.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to would be appreciated.