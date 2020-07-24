Joan Marie Flatt
(nee Collins)
Age 85, a longtime Crest Hill and Joliet, IL area resident, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Lakewood Living and Rehabilitation Center in Plainfield, IL. Joan was born in Normal, IL on November 24, 1934 to the late Julia (nee Robbins) and Harry Collins.
Survived by her loving children, Michael (Nancy) Kelly of Plainfield, Lynn M. (Bill) Schuler of Wilmington, Beth A. (Stan) Laken of Plainfield, Ken E. Flatt of Joliet, Richard L Flatt of Lake Station IN and daughter-in-law Kathy Flatt of Joliet, IL; devoted grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren who brought her great joy and pride. She was also blessed with many devoted nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dennis B. Flatt; sons, James J. Kelly and Dennis D. Flatt; sister, Donna J. McMahan; brother-in-law, Robert E. McMahan; niece, Mickey (McMahan) Reiter; sister-in-law, Mary F. Stadler; brother-in-law, Donald Stadler.
Mom was an amazing Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, tailor, seamstress, crafter, quilter and a hoot to be around at any gathering. Mom was a tailor by trade and training, having worked at several coat factories in her younger years; she worked at Marshall Fields, as a tailor in the Men's Department for many years. She worked in the business office at Joliet Junior College. She collaborated with her sister Donna and her husband Denny in several business adventures, D & J Tailoring (Donna & Joan) and D & J Photography (Denny & Joan) and D & J Crafts (Denny & Joan). Her love in later years was with quilting, crocheting and knitting. She was a member of the Joliet Quilters Guild for many years. A former member of the Pride of the Prairie Quilt guild. A special thanks to her friend Margo Sieracki for driving mom to quilt guild once she stopped driving. She also lived at Park Tower in Joliet for a number of years and had a special friend Sonya Stewart, who continued sending cards for every holiday.
Lakewood Nursing Home and Rehab Center took great care of Mom since she was admitted after a fall. She had many very special caregivers, A special thanks to Robin one of her primary nurses, Cindy, and Jan her daily nurse's aides.
Visitation for Joan will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Funeral services Monday, July 27, 2020 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Plainfield, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Currently, the capacity at the Church is 50 people. Facemasks and distancing at both the funeral home and church will be observed. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorials in Joan's name can be made to the Saint Mary Immaculate Parish, Plainfield or Morning Star Mission, Joliet. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
