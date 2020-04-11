|
Joan Marie Mazor
(nee Green)
Age 85, of Joliet, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. She was born September 9, 1934, in Crown Point, IN, the daughter of the late Anthony and Julia (nee Wagner) Green.
Joan dedicated over 40 years to her career in retail services; starting at a Religious Store, National Food Store, Walgreens, and later retiring from Pharmore. Also, in her earlier years she was an elevator operator with the Conrad Hilton Hotel in Chicago.
Survived by her three children, Lorelie (George) Boutin of Crystal River, FL, Kathleen (George) Kosack of Crest Hill, Teddy (Tammy) Mazor of Channahon, and her grandchildren Jason (Kim) Schleitwiler, Clayton (Kirsten) Schleitwiler, Ryan (Stephanie) Kosack, Andy (Erica) Kosack, Tabitha (Chris) Regnier, Teddy Jr. (Jennie) Mazor, and her great grandchildren, Alaina Schleitwiler, Adam Schleitwiler, Archer Schleitwiler, Tucker Kosack, Camden Kosack, Kinsley Kosack, Karsyn Kosack, C.J. Regnier, and Lizzie Harris. Also survived by her siblings Bob Green, Darlene (Jim) Scales, Gilbert (Deanna) Green and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Teddy J. Mazor; her parents Anthohy and Julia Green, siblings, Tom Green, Geraldine Green, Shirley Williams, Kenneth Green, Donna Blackburn, Rick Green.
A drive-thru no contact viewing for Joan Marie Mazor will be Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd) in Joliet. For additional instructions, please click here ( http://youtu.be/e3cZ8FFZUms). Upon arrival see the funeral assistant for further direction.
Due to the CDC quarantine recommendations the public will not be able to attend services at the funeral home. The family has requested to live stream the funeral services of their loved one on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. online only. Please click on this link (https://youtu.be/RL9Bqg185FA) and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are. Private family interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2020