Joan Meyer
Born: September 21, 1939; in Joliet, IL
Died: September 29, 2020; in Wilmington, IL
Age 81 of Wilmington passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Born September 21, 1939 in Joliet, Illinois, Joan Margaret was the daughter of Michael Peter and Margaret Susan (Berscheid) Korst. She was raised in Joliet; attended St. Mary Carmelite Grade School; graduated from St. Francis Academy with the Class of 1957, and went on to attend Joliet Beauty Academy. On May 10, 1958, Joan married Bernard Meyer in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Joliet by Bernie's uncle, Reverend Bernard E. Burns, and together they raised their family and were happily married for the following 62 years. Joan worked as a hairdresser and owned and operated her own salon for 32 years. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington and enjoyed being active with the Inwood Fitness Water Aerobics for many years. Joan loved to travel with the love of her life, Bernie, and together they made many memorable trips to Florida, Shipshewana, Brown County and the Smokey Mountains to name a few places. Deeply loved by her family, Joan will be remembered as a devoted wife, and a loving mother and grandmother, who cherished her family. There is no doubt that she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Bernie; three loving daughters: Natalie (Ray) Sugg of Lockport, Corinne (Glenn) Rodighiero of Shorewood and Tracy (Tom) Schejbal of Limestone; dear grandchildren: Eric (Andrea) Sugg of Lostant, Scott (Wendy) Sugg of Plainfield, Caitlyn Rodighiero of Shorewood, Nicole Rodighiero of Key West, Florida, Crystal Sugg of Temecula, California, and Lauren Schejbal, Lucas Schejbal, Lindsey Schejbal, Logan Schejbal and Landon Schejbal, all of Limestone, and cherished great grandchildren: Payton, Liam, Evie, Jameson, Laila, Serina, Olivia and Maddie, as well as her faithful companion, Lulu.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends for a visitation at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, in Wilmington on Monday, October 5, 2020 between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Face masks requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order, and the funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for the visitation.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 604 South Kankakee Street, in Wilmington. Reverend Sebastian Gargol and Reverend Charles Wheeler will concelebrating. Those wishing to participate in Joan's services are invited to watch the live stream on Tuesday morning starting at 10:00 a.m. by logging onto her memorial page.
Following Mass, Joan will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Preferred memorials in lieu of flowers may be made as gifts in Joan's memory to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, Illinois 60431
Family and friends may sign the online guest book, upload photographs, and share Joan's memorial page by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com/obituary/Joan-Meyer
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington (815) 476-2181.