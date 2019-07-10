Joan Smith Pettigrew



Born: August 5, 1929; in Joliet,IL



Died: February 13, 2019; in Bonita Springs, FL



Joan Smith Pettigrew, 89, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL.



She was born August 5, 1929 in Joliet, Illinois to Esther and Lloyd Smith. She grew up, attended school in Joliet and worked in a bank for 29 years.



She enjoyed baking and playing tennis.



She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charles "Dick" Pettigrew, her daughter Laurie Pettigrew, her grandson John Newsome (Erin), great grandson Blake Newsome, and nine nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Jean Johnson, and her daughter Pam Newsome.



She will be interred in the columbarium at First Presbyterian Church in Joliet, Illinois, where she and her husband met.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory are suggested for the Peace Community Church Helping Hand Fund, PO Box 60958, Fort Myers, Florida, 33906.



A memorial service will be held at 10:30a.m. On July 13, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Joliet at 805 Western Avenue, Joliet, Illinois. Published in The Herald-News on July 10, 2019