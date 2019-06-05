Joan T. Nielsen



Age 90, of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. Born and raised in Joliet and longtime Lockport resident before relocating back to Joliet in 1998, she was a graduate of St. Francis Academy, Class of 1946. As a former resident of Finuala, Joan enjoyed volunteering at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in the surgical wing. She was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order O.F.S., the Catholic Women's League, the Fraternity of St. Anthony, the Paulites, the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus and attended St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She was a very prayerful, meditative person and was always thinking of others needs before her own while in prayer.



Joan is survived by her three daughters, Jeanne (Jack) Phelan of Joliet, Eileen (Larry) Whitgrove of Evans, GA and Annette (Dennis) Berman of Shorewood; two sons, Thomas (Candy) Nielsen of Plainfield and James (Noreen) Nielsen of Shorewood; 13 grandchildren, Brian (Tricia) Phelan and John (Blanca) Phelan, Elizabeth (Jason) Schaedel, Larry Whitgrove and Annie Whitgrove, Danielle (Matthew) Sheehy, Mari (Thomas) Cerven and Erin (fianc Ryan Killian) Berman, Brendan and Christian Nielsen, Colin, Haley and Dylan Nielsen; eleven great grandchildren Tyler, Kendall, Jordan, Devin, Sophia, Johnny, Anthony, Colten, Francesca, Cristiano and Thomas; and a very special brother-in-law, Robert Long of Joliet.



She was preceded by her husband, Herluf R. "Bob" Nielsen, Jr. (1996); one son, Robert William Nielsen (1981); her parents, William and Mary (nee Callaghan) Burt; one sister, Marilyn Long; and one brother, William (Phyllis) Burt.



Visitation for Joan T. Nielsen O.F.S. will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Friday morning June 7, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until the time of her funeral services, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. The procession will begin at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. to Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home Chapel, 1201 Wyoming Avenue, Joliet, IL, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate or Joliet Area Community Hospice in her name would be appreciated.