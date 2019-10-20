The Herald-News Obituaries
The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
(815) 467-1234
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Families of Faith Ministries
24466 W. Eames (Rt. 6)
Channahon, IL
View Map
JoAnn Dailey Obituary
JoAnn Dailey (nee Hickman)

Born: March 7, 1935; in Blue Diamond, KY

Died: October 17, 2019; in Minooka, IL

In loving memory of our mother, JoAnn (Hickman) Dailey, who passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her home. Born on March 7, 1935 in Blue Diamond, KY, she resided in Minooka, IL for over 50 years.

In addition to her husband of 50 years, Calvin Dailey (2002), she is also preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Flossie Hickman, her siblings Bertha, Earl, Carl, and her baby sister and best friend, Bobbie.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Sue (Gary) Dailey-Wieder, Wayne (Shelley) Dailey, Trease (Mike) Scarcelli, Rhonda Dailey, Rod (Amy) Dailey, and Pam Rogers. She was a devoted Mamaw to ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Her church friends also held a special place in her heart.

Having grown up in East Tennessee, JoAnn maintained her southern charm throughout her lifetime. She was a devoted homemaker known for her southern cooking and her sweet southern drawl. She loved spending time with her family. She was a member of of Families of Faith Church in Channahon.

Mother lived until there was no earthly life left for her and all along, kept her faith. She lived her life well and now is free of pain. She will be sincerely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Funeral Service for JoAnn Dailey will begin at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Families of Faith Ministries located at 24466 W. Eames (Rt. 6) Channahon. Pastor Clark Llewellyn officiating. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at The Maple Funeral Home 24300 W Ford Rd, Channahon. For information please phone 815-467-1234 or www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 20, 2019
