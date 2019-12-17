|
|
JoAnn linden
Born: May 2, 1934; in Lockport, IL
Died: December 13, 2019; in King's Mountain, NC
JoAnn was born May 2, 1934 in Lockport. She graduated from Lockport Township High School and graduated as an RN from Silver Cross Nursing School.
JoAnn was a resident at the White Oaks Manor in King's Mountain, NC where she passed peacefully on December 13, 2019 at the age of 85.
She married Donald R. Linden on September 6, 1958 and resided in the East Joliet area and in Wilmington until his passing in 1998. JoAnn then moved to Florida near her younger sister. In later years she relocated to Charlotte, NC near her son.
JoAnn worked in the OB Department at Silver Cross for many years. Her husband was an avid motorcyclist and she soon after they met she was riding her own motocycle. They enjoyed many cycling vacations and day trips together. One of her greatest joys was Family. Many family gatherings were hosted at their home.
She was preceded in death by her Parents Flo (nee Evers) and Walter E. Williamson; a brother Walter A. Williamson and her husband Donald R. Linden.
She is survived by her son Andrew Linden of Charlotte, NC; one granddaughter Alison (Taylor) Greene of Ellenboro, Nc; two sisters, Dibba Amato-Szopinski of Joliet and Michele Austin of St. George, Utah; two sister-in-laws, Barbara Williamson of Joliet and Charlotte Honrud of Wilmington; nephews, Greg (Terry) Williamson, Todd (Michele) Williamson, James (Linda) Szopinski, Daniel (Rita) Szopinski, David (Donna) Szopinski, Joseph (Naomi) Szopinski and Jay Honrud; nieces Pamala (Victor) Kovacs, Julie (David) Weisbecker, Carol (Jack) Cloud and Susanne (David) Ramey.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the Linden family.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 17, 2019