Joann Love Young



Born: August 20, 1945



Died: July 5, 2020



Mrs. JoAnn Love, was born on August 20, 1945 in Flat Creek, Alabama from the matrimony of the late James and Margaret (Foster) Love. She was called home on Sunday, July 5, 2020.



JoAnn leaves five brothers and sisters and her six lovely children and their children to cherish her and further her legacy. Her love and encouragement made us grateful yet graceful. You taught our family to be brave and to live life fearlessly, to never let ourselves down, and to always have faith. GOD reached out for you, you grabbed his hand to go to the heavenly life you've gained. No more pain, no more strains. So, rest easy, you have no more to fear. Until we all meet again, we will continue to do our best at all times to live life to the fullest, while continuously striving to make a difference. Your legacy lives on forever to surely be passed on to future generations. We LOVE YOU SWEETIE forever and ever.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Herbert Brooks, Jr., officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





